It was joy unlimited today, Saturday as the first international flight landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

This is coming after five months of the closure of the Nigerian airspace due to lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The aircraft operated by Middle East Airlines touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

We gathered that the plane took off from Beirut, Lebanon, and landed at the airport at exactly 02:27 pm.