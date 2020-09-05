Former Super Eagles Defender Babalade Ajibade Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Ibadan

Former Super Eagles player Ajibade Babalade dieson Friday in Ibadan after a Cardiac arrest

Already fond recollection about him are coming from fans.. “I can’t recollect the exact minute but somehow midway into second half, it was a ballistic free kick from about 60 yards to give Shooting Stars the second goal against Zamslek FC of Egypt in the first leg final of the then African Club Champion competition in 1996 at Liberty Stadium, Ibadsn. Sadly, the Nigerian representative conceeded a late goal to cut the tie to 2-1. Although the Oluyole Warrious lost the cup via penalty shootout, my fondest memories of Ajibade Babalade till date was that BULLET free kick that beat the Egyptian goal keeper hands down.”