How P&ID almost stole Nigeria’s $10b: Nigerian collaborators

Sir Ross Cranston of the UK High Court of Justice Queen’s Bench Division Commercial Court, on Friday allowed the Nigerian government to appeal the $10 billion awarded in arbitration to Process and Industrial Developments Limited(P&ID), for alleged breach of contract.

The ruling was given after Nigeria proved a prima facie case of fraud, around the contract about a so-called supply of wet gas to P&ID in Calabar.

In a nutshell, Nigeria, through the NNPC was said to have signed the contract with P& ID in 2009, during the Yar’Adua-Jonathan administration, with some public officials compromised with gifts of dollars and in some cases millions of Naira.

The contract was not meant to be implemented, but was meant as a vehicle to commit grand larceny against Nigeria, through some arbitration arising from a pre-arranged failed contract.

But from the case filed in court by Nigeria, P&ID did not even pay a kobo, for the allocated land in Calabar to fulfil its own side of the contract, it did not erect a single block, but turned round to accuse Nigeria of failing to fulfil the terms of the contract.

It also came out that the Power Point presentation made by P&ID to bamboozle Nigerian officials to agree the contract, was for another project in Badagry funded by Tita-Kuru, a company owned by General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma.

All P&ID expenses in dollars and Naira were channelled to bribing Nigerian officials to get former oil minister Rilwan Lukman to sign the contract papers.

Of course, the contract failed and P&ID proceeded to arbitration in London.

This opened another chapter in the ignoble role of some Nigerians. According to the judgment read today, some Nigerian lawyers, who were supposed to represent Nigeria’s interest, half-heartedly defended Nigeria’s interest and allowed P&ID to run away with billions of dollars in arbitration award.

In a final ruling on 31 January 2017, the arbitration tribunal in London, ordered Nigeria to pay P&ID damages of US$6.6 billion, as well as pre- and post- judgment interest at 7 percent. The current outstanding amount is some US$10 billion.

General Theophilus Danjuma: his company had paid $40m to P&ID for the documents used to attempt a swindle on Nigeria

Luckily for Nigeria, the court admitted today that Nigeria has proven a prima-facie case of fraud around the project, from the award, and even to the arbitration level.

The court, in so doing, allowed Nigeria to challenge the arbitration award, even though, it is making the appeal out of time.

Every Nigerian needs to read the judgment and you will come out of it with tears for our country.