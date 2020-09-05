Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos suspends Censor Board boss over 5% levy

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Mr. Bamidele Balogun, has been suspended, he is said to have gone beyond his boundary, he announced a 5% levy.

Gbenga Omotoso
Commissioner, Information and Strategy,
Lagos State said

There is no levy on Audio and Visual contents of all Physical and Digital Platforms in Lagos State.

The Government hereby dissociates itself from the said announcement in the media.

The Executive Secretary, who was not authorised to make such an announcement, has been suspended, pending an administrative enquiry.

Explaining further Omotoso said

“The fifth pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, the development policy of this Administration, is Entertainment and Tourism. Practitioners are partners in our effort to ensure that Lagos State remains Africa’s leader in entertainment.
The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration is not insensitive to the fact that the industry has been badly hit by the effects of the COVID -19 pandemic and empathises with this and other sectors of the economy.
All stakeholders in the Entertainment Industry are advised to disregard the said publication.

