Osun erupts in protest over hike in electricity tarriffs, petrol price

Protest greeted Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, on Friday over the increase in electricity tariffs and fuel pump price in the country.

The protest was staged by the Coalition for Civil Societies in the state.

Early in the morning, the protesters gathered at Freedom Park, Osogbo, and took off from there into the streets of the Osun capital by 8.30am.

The protesters bore placards with different inscriptions regarding their grievances over the hike in the prices of electricity tariffs and petrol price.

According to them, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress administration’s approval of the new electricity tariffs and increment in the pump price of petrol remained the government’s “highest level of insensitivity and wickedness.”

There have been public outcries since the government announced the two price hikes early this week.

In the last three months, the Buhari government had increased fuel pump price severally.

In June, the price was increased from N121.50 to N123.50 per litre. In the same June, the price also moved from N123.50 to N140.80.

In July it moved from N140.80 to N143.80. Then in August it moved from that amount to N148 and then N150.

In September the price is now between N158 and N162 per litre.