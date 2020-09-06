Boko Haram terrorists in Abuja, targets five locations, Customs raise alarm

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has revealed that Boko Haram terrorist is already in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja, planning to unleash terrorist attacks on five locations within the nation’s capital territory.

In an internal memo dated August 20, 2020, and signed by the Comptroller, Enforcement of Customs headquarters, H.A Sabo, the agency stated that five prominent locations in Abuja are already targeted for terrorist activities by the terrorist group.

According to the internal memo which was titled “Re: Intelligence on national security” and sighted by Tribune Online, the agency stated that, “Information reaching the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) reveals the existence of Boko Haram Terrorist Camps (BHT”s) in and around the Federal Capital Territory.

“Further reports have it that they are planning to attack some selected targets within the territory. They are reported to have set up their camps in the following identified enclaves:

“Kunyam Bush along airport road off DIA Staff Quarters-Abuja; Robochi/Gwagwalada Forest; Kwaku forest, Kuje, Abuja; Unaisha forest in Toto Local Government of Nasarawa State and Gegu forest, close.to Idu town in Kogi State.

“Consequently, you are to be at alert and security conscious of your environment at all times.

“Ensure wide circulation please,” the circular which was copied to the office of the Zonal coordinators; office of the Customs Area Controllers; office of all CC Marine commands; office of CC FOU, A, B, C, and D; office of Coordinators operation Ex-Swift Response; Office of Coordinators CGC Strike Force; and office of the CC, Customs police.