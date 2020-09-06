BREAKING: Erica Disqualified From BBN Over Gross Misconduct
September 6, 2020
Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has been disqualified from the Big Brother Naija reality tv show.
She was disqualified on Sunday for breaking several house rules which included disrespect for the Head of House rules, goading, among other things.
