Buhari’s family doctor, Marliya Zayyana, is dead

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the death of his family doctor, Marliya Zayyana.

Zayyana, who was the former Chairperson of the Governing Council, Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State, died within the week.

Reacting, Buhari described the deceased as an outstanding physician whose death was a “personal loss because of our close association with her.”

The president’s remark was contained in a condolence message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

“Marliya was not only a distinguished medical doctor, but she was also a woman of integrity as her tenure the Federal University Dutsinma had testified.

”Her demise is particularly touching because she was my family doctor in addition to the fact that her brother, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi is also my personal physician,” Buhari said.