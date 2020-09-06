Emirates resumes flights from Lagos Sept 7

Emirates Airline says it will resume passenger services to two Nigerian cities, Lagos on September 7 and Abuja, the federal capital, September 9.

This is a departure from earlier announcement by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, at the PTF on COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, that the airline will only operate flights from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The resumption of flights to both Nigerian cities, the Emirates said in a publication on its website, will take the Dubai-based carrier’s African network to 13 destinations.

Flights to/from Lagos will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday while Abuja will operate as a daily service, the airline announced.

“Passengers travelling from both cities in Nigeria to the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Dubai, and customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

“Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from,” Emirates explained.