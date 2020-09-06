How Rev Fr Mbaka predicted Erica’s Eviction!

Just this morning he predicted that Erica will be disqualified from Bbnaija

It’s no longer news that one of the BBNaija housemate whose name is Erica was disqualified from the BBNaija show today because she was found guilty of several offences like bullying and insulting her fellow housemates.

However, Fr.Mbaka’s prediction seems to have come to past as Erica is disqualified from the BBNaija show. Today, Fr. Mbaka described Erica’s behaviour towards her fellow housemates as being “cantankerous” and he later exalted Laycon for being calm after the two housemates had a misunderstanding.

Fr. Mbaka told the congregation that Erica might not win the 85 million naira Grand Prize because of her attitude. It seems like his prediction have come to past tonight as Erica is disqualified from the BBNaija show.