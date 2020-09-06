Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

How Rev Fr Mbaka predicted Erica’s Eviction!

Younews Ng September 6, 2020 Entertainment, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 40 Views

Just this morning he predicted that Erica will be disqualified from Bbnaija

It’s no longer news that one of the BBNaija housemate whose name is Erica was disqualified from the BBNaija show today because she was found guilty of several offences like bullying and insulting her fellow housemates.

However, Fr.Mbaka’s prediction seems to have come to past as Erica is disqualified from the BBNaija show. Today, Fr. Mbaka described Erica’s behaviour towards her fellow housemates as being “cantankerous” and he later exalted Laycon for being calm after the two housemates had a misunderstanding.

Fr. Mbaka told the congregation that Erica might not win the 85 million naira Grand Prize because of her attitude. It seems like his prediction have come to past tonight as Erica is disqualified from the BBNaija show.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Blue eyed Ilorin woman, husband formally marries in Islamic way

The Ilorin blue eye lady ,Risikat and her husband Wasiu who fell out over issues ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.