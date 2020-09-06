Lionel Messi’s 7 reasons for staying with the Catalan giants.

1. I thought and was sure that I was free to leave. The president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I stayed or not. And this is the reason why I am going to continue in the club.

2. Now I am going to continue in the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the €700million clause, and that this is impossible.

3. They cling to the fact that I did not say it before 10 June, when it turns out that on 10 June we were competing for La Liga in the middle of this awful coronavirus and this disease altered all the season. Lionel Messi explains why he is staying in Barcelona. Photo Credit: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

4. There was another way and it was to go to trial.

5. I would never go to court against Barca because it is the club that I love, which gave me everything since I arrived.

6. It is the club of my life, I have made my life here. I know that it never crossed my mind to take Barca to court.

7. When I communicated my wish to leave to my wife and children, it was a brutal drama. The whole family began crying, my children did not want to leave Barcelona, nor did they want to change schools.

Lionel Messi who grew up in Rosario-Argentina arrived Barcelona at the age of 12 having earlier played for Newells Old Boys back home. He was a real nightmare to opponents and everyone including his coaches who were stunned by his skills and ability to dribble past older and big-sized players despite his small body size.