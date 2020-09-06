With Tinubu at rally, Akeredolu proclaims : ‘Yoruba must produce president in 2023

Senator Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has solicited the support of traditional rulers in Ondo State for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The governorship election in the state is scheduled to hold on October 10

Akeredolu also promised to do more, with the support of the traditional rulers, if he was reelected for a second term.

The governor, who said the election was for Oodua people, explained that it was the turn for a Yoruba presidency by 2023, hence the importance of APC retaining the seat in Ondo State.

“This progressive party must continue to be in Ondo. What happened in Oyo State must not happen here. Talk to your people because this election is for Oodua people,” he said.

Dignitaries at the event included Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, and Chief Bisi Akande, the pioneer national chairman of APC.

Also at the campaign rally were Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Silva; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura and other chieftains of the party