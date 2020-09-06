Woman’s body exhumed, allegedly murdered & secretly buried by maiguard

35-year-old Joy Obiageli was reported missing by her family two weeks ago, and all efforts to find her were not successful.

The mystery behind the sudden disappearance began to unravel following a tip-off that her security guard was seen driving one of her cars with his wife and children inside. This sparked an investigation and police searched the missing woman’s compound to find a shallow grave.

The police in Asaba exhumed the woman’s corpse and it was discovered that she was made to suffer before she died. She was stabbed several times on her stomach and her throat was slit while her hands and legs were tied.

It is alleged that Joy Obiageli was alleged killed by her security guard named Mr. Sunday from Niger state who buried her in a shallow grave in their compound. Obiageli’s neighbour, a Nollywood movie director named Mr. Nonso Ekene has also been arrested and is being interrogated.

The reason for her murder is still a mystery.

Sympathisers gathered at number 4 Anene Street as a team of policemen and pathologists exhumed the body of the 35-year-old woman.

The Delta State Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Falaye said investigation is still ongoing.