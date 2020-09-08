Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Anxiety over Education Minister’s health

Younews Ng September 8, 2020 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 52 Views

There was anxiety on Monday night about the health of Education Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu, as unconfirmed reports said he has been flown abroad for medical attention.

When contacted on the phone, the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, said he was driving and asked that our correspondent should call back in 30 minutes.

Adamu, who inaugurated the Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos, UNILAG about two weeks ago has not been too visible in the public recently.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Lagos now flattening virus curve, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday announced that the state has started witnessing the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.