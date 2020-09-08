EFCC arraigns banker for alleged N80m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned an employee of Union Bank, Kola Oduwole, for an alleged fraud involving the sum of N80m.

Oduwole was brought before Justice Musa Danladi of the Katsina State High Court by the Kano Zonal Office of the EFCC on six counts bordering on forgery and fraud.

Oduwole was alleged to have forged signatures of the Relationship Manager of the bank on three fixed deposit certificates, presented same to some customers and subsequently got customers to deposit their funds in deposits accounts controlled only by him.

The EFCC in a statement by its Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed that investigation had revealed that after the money was fixed, the defendant transferred it into various accounts to conduct his personal businesses.