Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Fuel queues ‘ll return if we continue subsidy, Buhari warns 

Younews Ng September 8, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 57 Views

The President, Muhammadu Buhari , on Monday, said any attempt by his regime to return to the era of subsidising Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, would lead to “several negative consequences.”

Buhari said this at the opening of the First Year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, one of the dangers of retaining fuel subsidy is the return to the era of long queues at filling stations where Nigerians spent days and nights before they could buy petrol.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Lagos now flattening virus curve, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday announced that the state has started witnessing the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.