Fuel queues ‘ll return if we continue subsidy, Buhari warns 

The President, Muhammadu Buhari , on Monday, said any attempt by his regime to return to the era of subsidising Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, would lead to “several negative consequences.”

Buhari said this at the opening of the First Year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, one of the dangers of retaining fuel subsidy is the return to the era of long queues at filling stations where Nigerians spent days and nights before they could buy petrol.