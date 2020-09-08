Hope rises for Erica after BBNaija’s eviction !

For those mocking ERICA I have a good news for you.

My friend once said that, “DONT LAUGH THE DEAD BECAUSE YOU DONT KNOW WHAT KIND OF DEATH WILL KILL YOU.”

Let me take you back to memory lane. Kemen was disqualified from the second season of BBN SEE GOBE, which featured the likes of EFE, T-BOSS, BISOLA and others. Kemen was disqualified because he attempted to touched T-BOSS without her consent after the Saturday night party and for that reason he was sent out of the house, a lot of BBN fans all over the world including top Nigeria celebrities mocked him, a lot of demeaning music and comedy skit was done to mock him, he came out and decided to take his stand In the industry. And inspite of all the mockery, today he runs KEMEN FITTNESS, he has up to 200 clients including celebrities and top footballers he trains. Now he is also one of the richest fittness trainer.

CeeC wasn’t disqualified, but she did what ordinarily would have made Big Brother to send her home. A lot of people disliked her, including me. I remembered posting something negative about her that I am not going to support her again and one of her fans came to my DM and begged me to forgive her. She was just been pained about what TOBI was doing to her. If she was to be my sister wouldn’t I forgive her? I did and today I am proud of her. She is loved and gets endorsement from many multinational companies like AMSTEL MALT, DELTA SOAP amongst others.

Tacha was disqualified from BBN PEPPER DEM, the Portharcout babe has strong followers that even when she left, her fans were still voting for her. Today she is among the top celebrities in Nigeria. There is no week people don’t talk about her, she is rich and very consistent in the industry. A lot of people are looking up to her. Trust me, apart from being popular she is a silent millionaire.

Today we have another lady that is about to hit the stardom in a very big way, ERICA she is intelligent, smart, goal getter who also knows what she wants. Just within 24 hours after her disqualification she has made 5 million with her Gofund account created by her fans to raise 35 million for her. I can assure you she will make it big.

Please stop mocking her and give her your support and prayers.