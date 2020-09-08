Lagos now flattening virus curve, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday announced that the state has started witnessing the flattening of COVID-19 curve.

He stated this during the official opening ceremony of the second session the 34th Synod of the Dioceses of Lagos, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.

He said: “It has been said that we will be picking dead bodies on the streets, but we thank God He kept all of us. We have less than two per cent fatality, when the statistics said that it will be 10 to 15 per cent.

“We had estimated that by August, the curve would have flat out – meaning that the positivity rate would have flattened and we will begin to see a downward trend. I’m happy to inform the people of God that the curve is coming down, and we are beginning to see a low number in the positivity of the COVID-19 in the state.

“Though we are not out of the woods yet, we need to take precautions as we see the numbers coming down in Lagos. Lagos, the epicentre indeed has risen up to it and we are beginning to see the numbers coming down on a daily basis.”

The governor added: “We sympathise with the people that lost their loved ones, and we pray that God will spare our lives. As a government, we will continue our best to save lives.