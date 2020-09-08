New Lagos PPRO resumes.. Reach him on 080…….

Immediate past Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Bala Elkana, on Monday handed over office to the new police spokesman in the state, Superintendent Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Adejobi, in a press release made available to newsmen, said the former PPRO handed over to him after briefing him on the general happenings in the state.

The statement signed by the new Lagos police spokesman read:

“Following the recent change in the leadership of the public relations office in Lagos State Police Command,the newly appointed Police Public Relations ,Image making and management of the Lagos State Police Command on Monday 7th September 2020.

“The outgoing PPRO,SP Elkana Bala,who briefed his successor on the general happenings in the state ,performed the handing/taking over event at the PRO’s Office located at Oduduwa ,GRA Ikeja, today at exactly 1440hrs.

“The new PPRO Lagos, SP ADEJOBI ,has however assured the general public of commitment to duties and responsiveness to issues that can promote effective policing ,protection of human rights and sustainability of justice across board in the state, in line with the policing agenda of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State .

“SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi could be reached on his cell phone NO 08037168147 for sharing of information/Intelligence and smooth partnership between the police and the general public.