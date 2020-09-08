Nigerian students embarke on nationwide protest over hike in fuel price

Nigerian students have embarked on a nationwide march to protest the recent increase in price of petrol in the country.

The students under the umbrella of National Association of Nigerian Students are also expressing their anger against the increase in electricity tariff and increase in the cost of living in the country.

The protest is simultaneously going on in multiple states in the country including Ogun, Osun and the Federal Capital Territory.

Kowe Odunayo Amos, Coordinator of NANS (Zone D), had described the increase in stamp duty cost, PMS, electricity tariff and others as punishment to Nigerians given the prevailing economic hardship in the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He stated that students would continue to speak against any anti-people policies of the government.

The students’ body asked President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet members to reverse the pump price or resign.