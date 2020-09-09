5 arrested over Police Officer’s death

In connection with the early Monday morning attack on five policemen in Ohafia, which left an inspector dead and four others critically wounded, five persons were yesterday, said to have been apprehended

This was confirmed by the traditional ruler of Nkwebi Ohafia Autonomous Community, His Royal Highness, Eze Igwe Ojike, although, he did not disclose whether the suspects were arrested by the police or the people.

The policemen were under a shelter at a bus stop at Okagwe junction, between Nguzu Edda Junction and Amaekpu in Ohafia local government area, during a heavy down pour when the gang struck.

According to the information, the five were among the estimated gang of 12, who are believed to be cultists and followers of the embattled leader of the recently destroyed Church of Satan in the community.

Following the attack, the Abia state government had in a statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, which was made available condemned the attack.

“Abia state government, in conjunction with the security agencies are investigating a security breach in Ohafia Local government area which led to the death of one police officer and left four others injured”, he said.

Condoling the family and friends of the late gallant officer, the commissioner added that the four were receiving treatment at a medical facility in the state.