#50,000 offered for any vote for kiddwaya of BBNaija

Terry Waya, and Dele Momodu have teamed up, to ensure kiddwaya emerges.

The Benue billionaire, Terry Waya’s son, Kiddwaya, is a contestant at the ongoing Big Brother Naija where the last man standing will go home with N85 million.

Although the Waya’s household is blessed with riches, recent developments have indicated that the businessman is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his son comes home with the grand prize.

After granting an interview to the Ovation International Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu, where he spoke about his son’s stay in the Big Brother house, Waya has begun a social media campaign for him as well.

Until recently, he had not publicly said a word about his son’s appearance in the reality show.

Describing Kiddwaya as his son, Momodu has gone further to announce a N50,000 cash reward for anyone who voted for Kiddwaya with proof.