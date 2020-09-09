Daddy Freeze, Mother Prepare For Legal Battle With Pastor Ibiyeomie

Radio personality and leader of Free the Sheeple Movement, Daddy Freeze, and his mother are getting ready for a legal battle with Pastor David Ibieyomie over his vicious verbal attack on mother and son in the video that went viral recently.

Ibieyomie, founder of the Port Harcourt-based Salvation Ministries, in the video believed to have been recorded during Sunday’s church service, had denigrated Daddy Freeze, questioning his paternity and claiming he was born on a ship to a Somalian father. The pastor was responding to a perceived attack by the broadcaster on Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Worldwide AKA Winners Chapel.

Daddy Freeze and his mother, a professor of Law, have contacted famous lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), with whom they have set up a meeting in Ibadan on Friday. A source closed that a letter will be written to Ibieyomie to demand a retraction and unreserved apology which, if ignored, will be followed by separate legal actions.

Daddy Freeze, who has built a second career on his strong criticisms of Pentecostal preachers, said a source, may consider filing a criminal defamation suit. His mother is said to be offended by Ibieyomie’s claim that his son is a bastard born to a Somalian man on a ship, a claim that puts a question mark on her fidelity. In the video, which continues to attract condemnation, Ibieyomie said: “That half-caste who is born by a Somalian? The day I hear him insult Oyedepo, I’ll deal with him. Oyedepo may not talk, but I can’t be alive and you’d insult my father. I can’t take it. I’ll tear you to pieces, bastard. People who have fathers don’t insult fathers. He’s insulting him because he has no father. Does he (Freeze) look like a Nigerian? Somebody they gave birth to on the ship.

“I curse the day he was born. Tell him. This should be the last time he’d talk about Oyedepo. A man who is not married; he has no wife. He can’t take care of his home but he’s coming to talk on TV. If he has one, let him show us his father. Somebody that is a broadcaster, does he have a good job? I will never be alive to see someone insult my father. You’re not born! I’ll kill, arrest him.”

In a video he posted on social media on Monday, Daddy Freeze said Ibieyomie’s words left him devastated and urged members of the public to hold the pastor accountable should anything happen to him. The broadcaster also disclosed that he has a father, a Yoruba man, while his mother is Romanian. A source told this medium that his mother was very popular as a sub-Dean of the University of Ibadan Law Faculty.

“That woman is one of the best lecturers a student will pray to come across. She is easily accessible and has no arrogance or airs about her. As a sub-dean, she would do everything possible to solve all your problems. Many top lawyers will represent her for free,” said a graduate of the faculty. He also disclosed that Daddy Freeze’s father is a medical doctor, who had a hospital in the Bodija area of Ibadan