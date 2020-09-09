Detailed interview with Erica on Kiddwaya, Laycon, future plans

Disqualified Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim who was recently disqualified has opened up about events and housemates that led to her abrupt disqualification.

Erica disclosed this in an exclusive interview with the show’s organizers shortly after her disqualification.

Recall that Erica was disqualified on Sunday for breaking several house rules which included disrespect for the Head of House position which she was occupying, goading, among other things.

Erica, Laycon

Her disqualification stemmed from a disagreement she had with fellow housemate, Laycon over comments about her making attempts to kiss him (while she was under the influence of alcohol).

Speaking in an interview after leaving the house, Erica began by apologizing to the Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates including Laycon, Prince and Dorathy for her untoward behaviour.

She also apologized to those who watched the show.

Erica said, “I have apologized to the housemates before leaving the house and I will like to apologize to everyone who watched the show, my supporters, fans, my family and friends. I am very very sorry for my actions.

“I am very sorry for saying those horrible words to Laycon. Laycon, I am very sorry. We have our disagreements, but I don’t hate you. To everybody I insulted I am very sorry

Erica also expressed joy that she was outside the house.

“I am happy to see my loved ones and my supporters. I really needed that,” she said.

The actress also disclosed some of the lessons she learnt during her stay at the BBNaija House.

“The lesson I have learnt from staying in the house is that I should be fine with being alone. I noticed that I was not fine with being alone. But now I know that I have to be fine with being alone.”

She added, “My favourite moments in the house were when I won the Head of House twice, the parties, the tasks.”

Erica also briefly spoke about how her involvement with Kiddwaya may have negatively influenced her game while hinting on some of the qualities that first attracted her to him.

She said, “What drew me to Kiddwaya is the fact that I feel like we kind of had some similarities. We are both carefree, we are both crazy and complete babies too. And our conversations just flowed naturally.

“I do not think Kiddwaya feels the same way about me but I do not care about that.

“I think Kiddwaya played a role in my getting strikes. But I feel it is my responsibility, but I also feel like I also played a role in him getting strikes too.”

On her rift with Laycon, she said, “In my relationship with Laycon, I think it is when he started telling people I tried to kiss him.

“To my knowledge, it only happened once and I was intoxicated. He knew that if not for the alcohol, that would not have happened in the first place.

“And he lied that I tried to kiss him a couple of times. Once is not a couple of times and he decided he did not want to talk to me any more and I am wondering why he kept talking about me to different people making me look bad.

“The rift between me and Laycon can be fixed. I do not have any ill-feeling towards Laycon.

“One thing about me is whenever I am angry, I just want to tell the person how I feel and within a few minutes it passes.

“So I do not have any grudges against Laycon.

Erica also spoke about what she missed the most about the House.

“What I will miss about the House is that I did not have to pay any bills and I got to eat free food all the time. I will miss the competitions also, I loved winning competitions. And the tasks, the parties.

“The first thing I will do when I go back to my normal life is, talk to my loved ones. I have really missed them and I have needed their support.”

On ventures she would start now that she is out of the Big Brother House, she said, “I will love to go into, are my acting, I would love to be an ambassador for different brands, real estate and I would love my fans to support me. Thank you very much.”