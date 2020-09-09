PDP To Buhari: Nigerians Can’t Survive Fuel, Electricity Price Hike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the increase in fuel and electricity tariffs saying Nigerians cannot survive the new policy.

In a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party regretted the increment comes amid the poverty level allegedly foisted by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The party’s spokesman described the attempt by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to justify the excessive hike in the cost of fuel from N87 per liter under the PDP to N162 as well as electricity from N30.23 per kwh to over N66kw/h, as yet another daring and intolerable affront to the Nigerian citizenry, who have summarily rejected the price increase.

“Our party stands with Nigerians in insisting that there is no way our compatriots can survive a N162 per liter fuel price and a N66 per kw/h of electricity in a country which, in the last five years, ranked as poverty capital of the world, with a frightening 23 percent unemployment rate; where over 90 million citizens live in abject poverty and many more living on less than N500 a day.

“Indeed, we find it very inconceivable that after the Federal Government, through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, confirmed that 90 million Nigerians are living in poverty, it still went ahead to increase the cost of essential commodities that drive our economy.

“Nigerians are already in trepidation that the excruciating price increase is a sudden death sentence on many citizens, particularly those living below poverty line, as they cannot survive under a worsened economic situation,” the statement partly read.