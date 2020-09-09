PwC senior partner Ogundipe drowns in Lagos

A Deputy Senior Partner at Price Waterhouse Coopers, Tola Ogundipe, is dead.

He went missing on Saturday while boating on his own on the coast near Lagos.

The boat was said to have been found on Sunday before the Marine Police discovered his corpse on Monday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the incident, said the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered a discreet investigation into the death.

Price Waterhouse Coopers, in a statement on Tuesday signed by the Country Senior Partner, Uyi Akpata, described the deceased as a thoroughbred professional.

He said, “Tola was the PwC Africa Tax Leader and Deputy Country Senior Partner for PwC Nigeria. He also previously served as the Assurance Leader for PwC Africa among his other leadership roles within PwC.