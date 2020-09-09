TStv set for relaunch..targets pay as you go

TStv wishes to thank Nigerians for their patience and understanding over the past months. We apologise once again for all inconveniences and appreciate the steadfastness of all those who have stood by us.

We are now pleased to announce that TStv is preparing for a relaunch nationwide and as part of activities leading to the relaunch, TStv will begin test broadcast services from the 10th of September, 2020.

From tomorrow and through the next three weeks, anyone who has Free To Air decoders (including ours) can track the parameters below to join our broadcasts:

Satellite name: BERLINTERSAT (51.5 degrees East)

Frequency: 11130

Polarity: VERTICAL

Symbol Rate: 30,000

Satellite name: BERLINTERSAT (51.5 degrees East)

Frequency: 10970

Polarity: HORIZONTAL

Symbol Rate: 30,000

Satellite name: BERLINTERSAT (51.5 degrees East)

Frequency: 11050

Polarity: VERTICAL

Symbol Rate: 30,000

Satellite name: BERLINTERSAT (51.5 degrees East)

Frequency: 11130

Polarity: HORIZONTAL

Symbol Rate: 30,000

When the sale of TStv decoders commence soon, the full channels list will become encrypted and you will only be able to view the channels with the new TStv decoders, going on sale in a few weeks across Nigeria.

We have more exciting announcements to make in the coming hours, days and weeks ahead so do stay tuned to this page!