Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

TStv set for relaunch..targets pay as you go

Younews Ng September 9, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Entertainment, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 46 Views

TStv wishes to thank Nigerians for their patience and understanding over the past months. We apologise once again for all inconveniences and appreciate the steadfastness of all those who have stood by us.

We are now pleased to announce that TStv is preparing for a relaunch nationwide and as part of activities leading to the relaunch, TStv will begin test broadcast services from the 10th of September, 2020.

From tomorrow and through the next three weeks, anyone who has Free To Air decoders (including ours) can track the parameters below to join our broadcasts:

Satellite name: BERLINTERSAT (51.5 degrees East)
Frequency: 11130
Polarity: VERTICAL
Symbol Rate: 30,000

Satellite name: BERLINTERSAT (51.5 degrees East)
Frequency: 10970
Polarity: HORIZONTAL
Symbol Rate: 30,000

Satellite name: BERLINTERSAT (51.5 degrees East)
Frequency: 11050
Polarity: VERTICAL
Symbol Rate: 30,000

Satellite name: BERLINTERSAT (51.5 degrees East)
Frequency: 11130
Polarity: HORIZONTAL
Symbol Rate: 30,000

When the sale of TStv decoders commence soon, the full channels list will become encrypted and you will only be able to view the channels with the new TStv decoders, going on sale in a few weeks across Nigeria.

We have more exciting announcements to make in the coming hours, days and weeks ahead so do stay tuned to this page!

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Detailed interview with Erica on Kiddwaya, Laycon, future plans

Disqualified Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim who was recently disqualified has opened up ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.