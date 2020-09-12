BBNaija is boring, since Erica & Lucy left – Omashola

Big Brother Naija 2019 star, Omashola has taken social media to rant about how boring the 2020 edition of BBNaija has become since Erica and Lucy left the house.

According to the reality TV star, in a recent tweet, he needs some drama and entertainment, as what he is currently watching is not what he subscribed for.

Omashola also said that he is tired of seeing Ozo following Nengi around even after she has told him that she is not interested in a relationship.

He tweeted, “This show is getting boring by the day, since Erica and Lucy left no more action again, kayode am tired of seeing Ozo following Nengi around, this is not Ultimate love. and the other houseMates what da fvck is going on?

“I need some drama, action or someone should please entertain us, this is not what i subscribe for jare

“No more late night action, kidd can’t waya anymore, laycon is now forever happy. Even Neo is not warring me enough because of love… sometime I even forget there’s Dorahty in the house Face with look of triumph Biggy how far nah. Wetin dey play. I want my DSTV subscription money back Abeg

“Today is Friday and no one take the Arena game serious… that shit means a lot to me”