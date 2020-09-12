Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

#BBNaija: Ozo Tells Kiddwaya: Nengi Is Considering You Because You Have Money

Younews Ng September 12, 2020 Business, Entertainment, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 93 Views

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown housemate, Ozo, has irritated Nengi with a comment he made about how she is considering Kiddwaya because he has money.

Ozo made the statement after she expressed her likeness for Kiddwaya, saying she was considering the billionaire’s son as a godfather.

Ozo has on several occasions declared his love for Nengi, a feeling she has said should be killed because she does not want a relationship, but he keeps insisting on making her love him.

This persistence has however gotten Nengi tired and irritated as she has also on several occasions, made it clear that she does not share Ozo’s feelings for her.

During a friendly conversation on Thursday night, Nengi told Kidd that she is considering him to be a godfather because he is a darling.

“You are such a darling.

“This is why I’m considering you for a godfather,” she said in the presence of Ozo.

Ozo who didn’t feel comfortable with the statement, told Kiddwaya that she is considering him because he is rich.

“She said godfather…she’s considering you because you have money.”

Angered by this, Nengi retorted by saying Ozo does not have sense.

“You don’t have sense. My friend shift! You don’t know how to talk.”

