Professor Obi Becomes University of Calabar First Female Vice Chancellor

Prof. Florence Obi has created an enviable and unassailable record at the University of Calabar by emerging the Institution’s first female Vice Chancellor. The former Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration is from the faculty of education of the University.

She has made history as the first woman vice chancellor of the famous 45-year-old University. She is also the 11th vice chancellor of the university.

The major contenders for the seat of the vice Chancellor included Professor Joseph Asor, Professor Florence banku obi, professor offiong E. Offiong and professor Andem Ayara.

Professor Florence Obi, the former Deputy Vice-chancellor (Academic) is a mother of four and grandmother of six. She has been a Professor of Special Needs Education for 13 years, in the Faculty of Education.

Like the outgoing vice-chancellor, she is also a graduate of University of Calabar.

University of Calabar grew out of the Calabar campus of University of Nigeria (UNN), Nigeria which began functioning during the 1973 academic session with 154 students and a small cadre of academic, administration and professional staff.

In April 1975, the Federal Military Government of Nigeria announced that as part of the National Development Plan, seven new Universities were to be established at various locations in the country. The University of Calabar was one of the seven Universities set up under this programme.

Located in Calabar Municipal, an ancient city with a long tradition of culture and contact with western civilization, the already developed area of the University occupies a 17-hectare site on the eastern side of the town, between the Great Qua River and the Calabar River.

Additional land has been acquired on both sides of the Great Qua River for the development of the University.