Sen Wamakko’s Daughter Dies During Childbirth

Sokoto state ex-governor, Aliyu Wamakko, has lost his 23-year-old daughter Sadiya Magatakarda Wamakko.

Miss Sadiya Magatakarda Wamakko who was pregnant, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020, while in labour.

She died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, following childbirth complications.

In line with Muslim rites, her funeral prayer was conducted Thursday night at the residence of Senator Wamakko, Sahabi Dange, road, Gawon Nama, Sokoto.

The funeral prayer was led by Liman Akwara, chief imam of Sultan Bello Juma’at Mosque, Sokoto.

Present at the funeral prayer were Wamakko; Chiso Dattijo, a former deputy governor and national commissioner of the National Population Commission; Ahmed Sokoto, a former deputy governor and executive secretary, Police Trust Fund; Hassan Danbaba, magajin garin Sokoto; and Rilwanu Bello, magajin rafin Sokoto.

In April, the ex-governor lost his younger brother at age 64.

His late brother, who was survived by two wives, eight children and several grandchildren, was appointed and installed as the 15th Baraden Wamakko and a senior counsellor of the sultanate council in 2009.

Wamakko, representing Sokoto north, is currently the chairman of the senate committee on defence and deputy chairman, senate committee on anti-corruption.

He served as the governor of Sokoto between 2007 and 2015.