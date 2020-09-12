Women In a Jigawa Community Contributes N1000 Each To Buy A Car To Take Pregnant Mothers to Clinic

Some local women in Jigawa State have reportedly taxed themselves to purchase a car that could be used to transport pregnant women in their community to the nearest clinic during labour.

The development was disclosed on the microblogging site, Twitter, on Thursday, September 10 by a Nigerian journalist, Abdulbaki Jari.

See below a photo of three of the said women who contribute money to buy the car.

According to Jari, the women of Bordo, a village in the Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa State contributed a thousand naira each to buy a vehicle for is been used to transport pregnant mothers to the nearest clinic to the village which is about 29km away.

The journalist revealed that the car bought by the women was worth N1m.

He tweeted; Women in Bordo village of Jahun LGA in Jigawa State contributed N1000 each & bought a N1 million car that is being used to take pregnant women to the nearest clinic (29 KM) when they are in labour. Kudos.”