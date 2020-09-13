BBNaija: Erica Yet To Pick My Calls, Reply text Messages — Terry Waya

BBNaija Housemate, Kiddwaya’s father, Terry Waya has disclosed that the disqualified housemate, Erica has not been answering his calls after she left the house.

He also added that she has not been replying to his text messages. Terry Waya made these revelations during an interview with BBC Africa Pidgin.

He said;

“I con send message to her to tell her to take am easy, that it is not the end of the world because since she left she has not been taking calls, so I sent her a text message to calm down and Kiddwaya’s senior brother is talking to her, so that is not a problem.

“At least she con show my son love for there, so personally I don’t have a problem with her”.