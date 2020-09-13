Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nigerian boxer Sadiq hospitalised after defeat in Russia

Younews Ng September 13, 2020

British-Nigerian boxer, Sadiq Umar, has been hospitalised after his 12th-round defeat to Russian, Fyodor Chudinov, in a super middleweight bout.

According to reports in Russia, Sadiq reportedly began to cough up blood after his defeat by technical knockout, having needed an oxygen mask straight after the fight in Khimki, near Moscow.

The 32-year-old was said to have fallen ill during a routine doping check. He was given immediate medical assistance by doctors, according to Russian publication TASS.

The boxer has since allayed fears of a serious injury after replying, “I am good, thanks” to a message posted by South West boxing media on Twitter.

Sadiq represented Nigeria at the 2016 International Boxing Association African Olympic qualification event in Cameroon, but failed to book an Olympic ticket.

Sadiq’s defeat was his second in a 12-fight career so far.

The pugilist took the fight on a three-week notice against the former WBA super-middleweight champion.

Chudinov (23-2-16), is now on a nine-fight winning streak.

