Edo: PDP, APC fight over vote-buying plot, Tinubu mentioned

The Edo State Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council has raised the alarm over plot by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola A Tinubu and APC chieftains in Edo State to rig and buy votes during the September 19 governorship election with N300m polled from councils in Lagos State.

The Chairman of the council’s publicity and media committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare, in a statement alleged that each local council in Lagos State had been mandated to contribute N15m each to finance the rigging plan.

He said, “It is regrettable and disturbing that at a time when Lagosians are suffering from the vagaries of biting economic hardship superintended by the APC government’s policies, the party is deploying Lagos State’s resources to subvert the will of Edo People.”

He queried the interest of Tinubu in the outcome of the poll in Edo, noting that the people are resolute in truncating the reign of godfathers in the state.