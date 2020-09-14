FG fumes as health workers begin strike today

Following its deadlocked meeting with the Federal Government, the Joint Health Sector Unions have resolved to proceed with its strike with effect from midnight of Sunday, September 13, 2020.

This was the decisions reached after its expanded National Executive Council meeting held on Saturday.

This was just as the Federal Government on Sunday directed the various unions in the health sector operating under by JOHESU to ignore the strike directive.

JOHESU, in a three-paragraph letter dated September 12, titled, ‘Re: Notice of 15-day ultimatum/outcome of JOHESU expanded NEC meeting,’ said it would proceed on strike as nothing was achieved in the conciliatory meeting.

The memo sent to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, was signed by JOHESU President, Biobelemoye Josiah; Secretary-General, Dr Silas Adamu; President of Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes, Dr Benjamin Akintola; General Secretary, Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals, Martin Egbanubi, among others.