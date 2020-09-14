Prince & Kiddwaya evicted from Big Brother Naija

Prince, who is the current Mr Nigeria, is the 12th housemate to be evicted from the reality show. Kiddwaya, who is a fan favourite, is the 13th housemate to leave the show.

They were both up for eviction against Dorathy and Ozo.

The past evicted housemates are Lilo, Ka3na, Eric, Tochi, Kaisha, Prince, Wathoni, Tolanibaj, Bight O and Lucy.

Following their eviction, the house is left with eight housemates who are vying for the N85 million grand prize.

With two weeks left to the end of the reality show, Trickytee, Dorathy, Vee, Laycon, Nengi, Ozo and Neo and are left to jostle for the grand prize.

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; and home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.

Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.