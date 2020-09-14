Prof Wale Akinwande is dead !

One of the best universty teachers in Nigeria, a theatre director and a strong advocate of learning in academic and character, Professor Ayo Akinwale is dead.

Prof Akinwale’s life was dedicated to an active service to humanity. A life well-spent.

Professor Ayo Akinwale was a thrilling thespian, a veteran Movie Producer, an Academics, a laureate of the African Movie Academy Award (AMAA) and one of the best directors of his time.

As a professor of theatre and proficient actor, he had a magnificent Yoruba accent which was on the same wavelength with his impeccable spoken and written English. He featured in a number of movies such as; Sango, Ladepo Omo Adanwo, Clash of the Gods, Iranse Aje, Eti Keta etc.

One cannot but love Professor Ayo Akinwale’s craft, his deft delivery on stage, his impressive command of the rich repertoire of Yoruba wise sayings and proverbs, his carriage and brilliant erudition as a thespian amongst other magnetic qualities he had.

Prof Akinwale wrote many books and articles on Theatre Arts in Nigeria. Some of his publications include; “From Compound Space, to the Living Stage” Nigerian Theatre Journal. Vol. 2, No. 1. (1998); “Theatre and Democracy in Nigeria” Nigerian Theatre Journal. Vol. 6, No. 1, “Nigerian Playright”; Zulu Sofola (2005); “The Nigerian Theatre and Economic Viability”. Arts Administration in Contemporary Nigeria; The Nigeria Broadcaster” Media Nigeria; “The Theatre and Nigeria’s New Democratic Environment: A Sociological Overview”, and many more.

Importantly, the reality of life is that: days and nights alternate. We live, we die. When all is said and done, we appreciate that everyday, death fires its arrows. Whoever escapes the arrow today will surely be hit another day, one way or another.We would not be here forever.

Professor Ayobami Akinwale led a productively great life. The words of Ian Lancaster Fleming— an English author, journalist and naval intelligence officer who is best known for his James Bond series of spy novels— “Death is forever. But so are diamonds” are both apt and soothing here. Death has claimed Prof’s life. But Prof, to us, is a diamond. He would forever be in our memories. May God forgive him of his iniquities and grant him a beautiful repose.

The man, Professor Ayobami Akinwale

He was born in Ibadan and attended Methodist High School and, according to a Dawn Commission publication, the University of Ibadan before commencing academic work as a lecturer at the Polytechnic Ibadan. He was the Dean, Faculty of Arts and Culture of University of Ilorin, as reflected in a story, Lecturers as Nollywood Stars, published by modernghana.com. He was also the chairman of Oyo State Council for Arts and Culture. He was a judge on several cultural festivals across Nigeria. He began his acting career in the 1970s featuring in television and drama productions. He won the Best Indigenous actor award at the 4th Africa Movie Academy Awards.