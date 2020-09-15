Nigeria Records 132 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 132 new cases of the Coronavirus.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Monday via its official Twitter handle.

Of the new cases, 52 were recorded in Lagos, 27 in Gombe, 17 in Plateau, 10 in Kwara, with Enugu and Ogun states recording nine cases each.

Katsina state recorded 3 new cases, Ekiti recorded 2 cases while Bauchi, Osun and Rivers all had one new case each.

The new cases now bring the number of confirmed infections in the country to 56,388.

44,337 people have recovered from the virus and have been discharged from isolation centers, while 1,083 have died.