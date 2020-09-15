Sanwo-Olu, Amaechi Visit Site Of Train Accident In Oshodi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has visited the site of the Monday fatal accident involving a commuter train and two vehicles.

Two persons reportedly died in the accident, which occurred along the driveways into the Nigerian Army Shopping Arena in Oshodi.

Minister of Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi was in the company of the governor during the on-the-spot assessment of the site.

The victims, a father, and a son were said to be driving into the shopping arena when they were caught up by the speeding train. Their Highlander Jeep got stuck on the rail track.

All the six persons in the other vehicle – a passenger bus – escaped with different degrees of injuries after the train dragged the commercial bus 800 meters away from the point of collision.

Sanwo-Olu sympathised with the families of the victims while noting that the accident was regrettable. The Governor said the incident happened on the day the State Government and the Federal Government reached an agreement to close down the shopping complex’s gates at the railway line because of safety concerns.