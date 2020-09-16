Emir of Biu, Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu, is dead

Alhaji Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu, The traditional ruler of Biu in Borno State, has passed away at the age of 79.

He died on Monday night at the Federal Medical Center (Federal Teaching Hospital), Gombe after a brief illness.

The family of the traditional ruler said “We lost our father a pillar to Biu Emirate and Borno entirely, the Emir of Biu.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus.”

Alhaji Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu ascended the throne in 1989.

The Biu Emirate is a traditional state-based in Biu in Borno State, Nigeria. Prior to 1920, it was referred to as the Biu Kingdom.