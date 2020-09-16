Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Gunmen Kill DSS Officer After Receiving N5m Ransom In Katsina

September 16, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed a 33-year-old operative of the Department of State Services, Sadiq Abdullahi Bindawa, despite receiving N5m as ransom.

The late Bindawa, who worked with the intelligence department of the service in Abuja, was kidnapped alongside his four-year-old son on Saturday at his residence behind Federal Secretariat in Katsina metropolis.

According to a source, the bandits demanded N5m 48 hours after his abduction, which was raised by his family members and colleagues

The money was taken to Charanchi area of the state on Sunday and the negotiators were told to go and receive him in Kurfi town on Monday morning.

“But when they got to Kurfi as agreed, they met his dead body with multiple gunshots on his head, ears and back. He was buried this morning according to Islamic rights,” the source said.

