Mass shake up in Barcelona ..12 players up for sale.. Messi’s factor

Barcelona have put 12 players up for sale – including Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti.

New boss Ronald Koeman is expected to complete a mass clearout at the Nou Camp in a transformative year for the club.

It comes in light of Lionel Messi’s decision to stay in Catalonia for at least another season.

However, Barca are fully aware that there must be some surgery of the current squad.

Last season saw how badly exposed many first-team players were after an 8-2 demolition from Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

It saw Quique Setien lose his job and Koeman is not prepared to go the same way.

As a result, he is looking to axe up to 12 players in the remaining weeks of the transfer window and bring in his own personnel.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona also need to free up their extortionate wage bill – though Messi takes up a huge chunk of that.

Suarez is the most high-profile of potential departures and a move to Juventus was in the pipeline only for a late bid from Atletico Madrid to scupper the transfer.

It is believed the Uruguay international is keen on staying in Spain, where he is settled with his family.

Also included on the exit list are Braithwaite, Umtiti, Jean-Clair Todibo, Nelson Semedo, Arturo Vidal and Rafinha.