Nigeria Records 90 New Cases Of COVID-19, Five More Deaths

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 90 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

In a late-night tweet, the health agency also confirmed the country reported five new deaths as a result of the virus, within the last 24 hours.

The new figures put the country’s total caseload at 56,478, with 44,430 cases discharged and 1,088 deaths.

According to the NCDC, the 90 new cases were reported from eight states, with Lagos (33) leading the pack.

Other states with new cases include Plateau (27), Kaduna (17), Ogun (6), FCT (4), Anambra (1), Ekiti (1), and Nasarawa (1).