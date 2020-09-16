Obaseki to Tinubu: ‘Edo is not Lagos, your godfatherism won’t work here’

Edo State Governor and candidate of the PDP in the September 19 governorship election, Godwin Obaseki, has warned national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, against extending his political empire to the south south state.

Tinubu had earlier asked Edo people to reject Obaseki on Saturday, alleging that the Edo governor has been undemocratic since he was first elected in 2016.

Responding through Crusoe Osagie, his special adviser on media, Obaseki said Tinubu should realise that the Edo people are different from Lagos voters.

“Our attention has been drawn to a television broadcast in which a former Lagos State Governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his quest to extend his political dominance and empire to Edo State, decided to take over the role of Edo people to choose through the ballot who to govern them for the next four years,” Obaseki said.

“It has become obvious that the spirited fight which Edo people have put up against godfatherism has sent tremors beyond the shores of Edo to the likes of Tinubu, who has for years sustained a stranglehold on Lagos and other states in South Western Nigeria, hence this desperate, last ditch effort to rescue the unproductive political instrument, now popularly referred to as godfatherism, with which he has feathered his nest and built his political empire at the expense of the people.

Bola Tinubu is APC national leader (Sahara Reporters) Giphy/Twitter

“Tinubu knows clearly that come September 19, when godfatherism would have been dismantled in Edo State, the people of Lagos may just have found the recipe and formula for removing the chokehold placed on their collective destinies for decades by Tinubu, hence the inciting television broadcast.

“He should take note that Edo people do not yield their will, liberty and power of choice to oppressive figures because they are perceived to have economic and political means. Like one of the great sons of Edo, former Governor and former National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, recently said, our people do not give in to ‘primitive loyalties.’ We always chase noble causes and a little study of our history, should show Tinubu the indomitable spirit of the Edo person.

“Edo stands in the heart of the old Midwestern Region, which was the only region created through plebiscite, which underscores our capacity to determine our destiny as a people. The blood which ran in the veins of the leaders of that time is still the same that runs in the vein of the leaders of Edo State today.”

There are 14 candidates in the election. However, the contest is seen as a two-horse race between Obaseki and the APC’s Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Obaseki dumped the APC for the PDP in June after falling out with godfather and predecessor Adams Oshiomhole.