Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

APC Covid palliatives surface in Edo hours to election

Younews Ng September 17, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 101 Views

The “palliative” that didn’t get to Edo during the lockdown, suddenly the FG remembers Edo people…on the eve of an election.

But APC sources said “It cannot get to everyone at the same time,it is Edo turn now.

Yes, and the sharing of the palliative is to be chaired by the wife of the APC Candidate not the incumbent Governor’s wife. However, sources within the party are saying that it is not for vote buying.

The opposition had said ”
This is what they’re known for – systematic vote buying, as if all other people are sleeping and cannot use their brain to decode their mischievous intention.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Nigeria Police Cardet Exams holds today Sept 17

The Nigeria Police Force has announced that the entrance examination of the Cadet Scheme for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.