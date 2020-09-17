Nigeria Police Cardet Exams holds today Sept 17

The Nigeria Police Force has announced that the entrance examination of the Cadet Scheme for the 8th Regular Course into the Nigeria Police Academy will hold on Thursday, 17th September 2020, at designated centres across the country.

A statement signed by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP. Hakeem Odumosu, stated that the interview for Lagos State indigenes will also come up same day at JKK House, 299, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju, Lagos.

While wishing all applicants luck during the examination and interview, Odumosu urged all applicants to be punctual and observe all NCDC COVID-19 protocols and refrain from any form of examination malpractices.