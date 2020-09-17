Otedola Buys 3 Ferrari Cars For Daughters, Expensive home In Monaco

In the tiny yet, exclusive principality called Monaco where the Alpes Maritimes meet the Mediterranean; where one in three people you see is a millionaire and where your next door neighbour could be Lewis Hamilton or Novak Jokovic, billionaire Femi Otedola bought a gasp-inducing property some months ago.

Those who know say Otedola’s new home located in the scenic, uppercrust Monte Carlo offers the best in ultimate luxurious living and views to die for.

From the penthouse of the property, whose size and splendour would leave anyone breathless and bewildered, Otedola now has a bird’s eye view of the city especially its rolling hills and Grand Prix races. Like his home in billionaire’s haven, London, the new addition to his property portfolio set him back a few tens of millions of pounds! Genial and generous, the billionaire business mogul, who is currently in Monte Carlo, sources said, plans to spend more time from this year in the sun-kissed Mediterranean coast.

Home to about 38,000 people, which makes it the second-smallest independent state in the world, Monaco, with a global reputation of lavish wealth, glitz, and old Hollywood glam, has the highest per capita GDP in the world. A playground for tourists and a haven for the wealthy, Monaco’s allure is in its combination of balmy weather all year round, political stability, and a calendar packed with high profile events such as the Monaco Yacht Show and the Grand Prix, one of Otedola’s favourite pastimes.

Interestingly, however, Femi just bought his three daughters Ferrari Portofino cars worth 100m naira each. The Ferrari Portofino (Type F164) is a grand touring sports car produced by the Italian automotive manufacturer Ferrari and has a 0–60 mph (0–97 km/h) time of 3.5 seconds. … The car is named after the village of Portofino in northern Italy and the car succeeds the company’s previous V8 grand tourer, the California T.

@femiotedola @cuppymusic