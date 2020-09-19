Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Election day disaster : Jubilating supporter falls from speeding vehicle

Younews Ng September 19, 2020 News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 19 Views

One of the supporter of Governor Godwin Obaseki has fallen from a speeding vehicle, and we learnt he is between life and death, with a slim chance of survival.

The young man was part of the youths, in a vehicle, jubilating over results announced in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate Obaseki.

The incident happened in front of Ugbekun Primary School in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area around 4:05 pm.

The youth fell from the vehicle and hit his head on the tarred road.

The vehicle moved on but some of the PDP supporters alighted and rushed the victim to a clinic near the scene of the accident.

It was not clear if he was revived at the clinic but he was motionless immediately he fell and banged his head on the road

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

APC Covid palliatives surface in Edo hours to election

The “palliative” that didn’t get to Edo during the lockdown, suddenly the FG remembers Edo ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.