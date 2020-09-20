Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING NEWS: INEC declares Obaseki Edo Governor-elect

Younews Ng September 20, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 88 Views

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godswill Obaseki, has been declared re-elected for another four-year term. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having won 307,955 votes in yesterday’s governorship ballot as against 223,619 by his main rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He was declared winner at about 2:00 p.m. by the Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Akpofure Rem-Rukeh.

Obaseki beat Ize-Iyamu including in the latter’s home local government area, Orhionmwon.

The election held yesterday was generally peaceful and witnessed high turnout of voters.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

CBN probes 71 for suspected forex deals..see list

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched a massive investigation into foreign exchange transactions by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.