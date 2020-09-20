BREAKING NEWS: INEC declares Obaseki Edo Governor-elect

Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godswill Obaseki, has been declared re-elected for another four-year term. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having won 307,955 votes in yesterday’s governorship ballot as against 223,619 by his main rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He was declared winner at about 2:00 p.m. by the Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Akpofure Rem-Rukeh.

Obaseki beat Ize-Iyamu including in the latter’s home local government area, Orhionmwon.

The election held yesterday was generally peaceful and witnessed high turnout of voters.